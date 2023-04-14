Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens this week, and the star wide receiver will have to put up No. 1 receiver numbers if he is going to maximize his one-year contract. Beckham's contract, which can reach up to $18 million, includes up to $3 million in incentives.

In order to max out his deal, Beckham would have to have his best season since 2019, when he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during his first season with the Cleveland Browns. Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee injury during the Rams' victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl XLVI.

Here's a complete breakdown of Beckham's contract incentives, via Pro Football Talk.

Receptions

$250,000 for 30+ catches

$500,000 for 40+ catches

$750,000 for 50+ catches

$1 million for 60+ catches or if he leads the team in receptions

Receiving yards

$250,000 for 250+ yards

$500,000 for 500+ yards

$750,000 for 750+ yards

$1 million for 1,000+ yards of he leads the team in receiving yards

Touchdown catches

$250,000 for three

$500,000 for five

$750,000 for seven

$1 million for nine

Jackson's chances at maxing out his incentives obviously go up if Lamar Jackson is throwing him the ball this season. If healthy, Beckham could further elevate Jackson's game while helping Baltimore advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Beckham clearly wants to play with Jackson; the three-time Pro Bowl wideout spoke directly to the former league MVP during his Ravens introductory press conference.

"Lamar, if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you," Beckham said. "I'll talk to these guys over here. Hopefully, that gets done. I think when you think about the Ravens, you definitely think about Lamar, and I know that that's something I was excited about, that possibility. Life's not certain, just to keep it short."

"The goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with [Lamar Jackson]," Beckham added. "I'm excited about that opportunity."