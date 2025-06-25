It's been a while since Odell Beckham Jr. starred for the New York Giants. But the former All-Pro wide receiver, who's been without an NFL team since his release from the Miami Dolphins last December, teased a potential reunion with the Big Apple in recent days. First Beckham acknowledged a fan's plea to "go back to the Giants" during a charity event, then shared pictures of he and his son outside MetLife Stadium, prompting current players like Malik Nabers to endorse a potential comeback.

Beckham, 32, hasn't played a full season in six years, bouncing between four teams during that time, and he managed just nine catches before his mutual departure from Miami in 2024. Still, as one of the league's most acrobatic pass catchers of his time, possessing a Super Bowl ring from his half-season run with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, it's possible Beckham could still draw interest as a reserve going into 2025.

Which clubs might actually consider signing the three-time Pro Bowler? Here are a few potential suitors:

The Bengals may be hesitant to fork over big money to Trey Hendrickson, but they've taken affordable flyers on notable pass-catching depth before (see: Mike Gesicki, Hayden Hurst), and Beckham's entry wouldn't rob Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of too many targets at this point in his career. Still, Cincy could use added competition at the No. 3 spot, and Beckham has spoken glowingly of quarterback Joe Burrow, a fellow LSU alumnus whom he met while supporting the Tigers years ago.

New York Giants

Besides Beckham and a handful of current Giants teasing the possibility of a reunion tour, this actually makes some sense. "OBJ" is still a fan favorite among contingents of Giants faithful for the spunky playmaking that made him an NFL phenom at the start of his career. And some added receiver depth couldn't hurt behind returning starters Nabers and Darius Slayton. If coach Brian Daboll is trying to squeeze what he can out of Russell Wilson before turning to Jaxson Dart under center, Beckham registers as a decent low-risk gamble to give New York another set of proven hands off the bench.

What if Beckham wasn't teasing a Giants reunion by posing outside of MetLife Stadium, but rather a return to East Rutherford, New Jersey, in general? The Jets arguably have an even greater need for receiving help behind Garrett Wilson, with Josh Reynolds currently tabbed the No. 2 target for new quarterback Justin Fields and fellow reserve Allen Lazard a candidate to be moved to stay reunited with Aaron Rodgers. And Beckham might prefer to stay close to his NFL roots if he gives his playing career a final go.

The Steelers have DK Metcalf as a legitimate No. 1 wideout for Rodgers, but all indications are they're still exploring additional weaponry after dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham may not be the standout he once was, but he's also been on Rodgers' radar for years; the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to land Beckham to pair with A-Rod during the 2021 season, and Rodgers admitted later that he had interest in Beckham following him to the Jets ahead of the 2022 campaign. On a one-year deal, why not make the dream pairing happen now?