Could Odell Beckham Jr. be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in black and yellow soon? The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't ruling out joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While he is far from guaranteeing it, Beckham said he has talked to Rodgers about potentially joining the future Hall of Fame quarterback's offense.

"I love him, we've had conversations," Beckham said in late June on the "Club Random" podcast with Bill Maher. "I won't say that it's not a possibility and I won't say that I haven't had any communications."

The Steelers wide receivers currently include DK Metcalf, Scott Miller, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods.

Beckham said the Steelers are appealing for a multitude of reasons, including their coach Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in the NFL.

"I f---ing love [Mike] Tomlin," Beckham said. "I was actually supposed to be drafted to the Steelers. That was the meeting that I had that I was like, 'I think I'm going to the Steelers.' And the Giants ended up taking me at No. 12."

The year Beckham was drafted, 2014, the Steelers were on the board at No. 15.

The 32-year-old stated this week that he is not retired and multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in the free agent. With less than a month before the season starts, Beckham is still searching for his next team.

He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, finishing with nine receptions for 55 yards and for the first time in his career, no touchdowns. Before playing one season in Miami, Beckham played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and was out with an injury in 2022.

Beckham began his career with the New York Giants, staying there from 2014 to 2018. He then moved to the Cleveland Browns from 2019 and left for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. In his career, he has 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns.

The Super Bowl champion hasn't been settled with a team in some time and while he says he's not retired now, he isn't far from hanging up his cleats.