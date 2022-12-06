Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.

Beckham was seen at American Airlines Center, seated next to Diggs, after a visit to Cowboys facilities earlier in the day. Asked by ESPN about the chances he'll sign with Dallas, he reportedly delivered his optimistic remark with a smile.

The wideout is set to continue meeting with the Cowboys on Tuesday, with ESPN previously reporting the former Rams standout is expected to make a decision on his next team around midweek. Beckham recently also visited his original team, the Giants, as well as the AFC-leading Bills, whose star pass rusher Von Miller has been vocal in efforts to recruit the former Pro Bowler.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly talked about Beckham potentially joining Dallas since the receiver began making the rounds. CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson previously reported the Cowboys could offer Beckham a multi-year contract in an effort to secure his services for their 2022 playoff push.