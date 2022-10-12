The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.

This week, "Built in Buffalo" tweeted, claiming OBJ was seen in the Buffalo airport. This started a conversation amongst fans, and Beckham eventually jumped in. In the Twitter thread, the wideout revealed that the offer the Rams gave him was poor. It sounds like he was a bit offended since he felt like he found a home with the organization.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn't offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn't reflective of that. So it's tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !"

At the same time, OBJ said that the Rams did treat him well, and that they both helped each other in 2021. Still, he said he received the "lowest of low offers" this offseason from them.

"But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a (trophy) there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible (laughing emojis)"

ESPN reported earlier this week that the Rams had maintained "a good relationship" with Beckham.

"Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," Jeremy Fowler wrote. "The team has maintained a good relationship with Beckham and has intimate knowledge of his injury file. His star power plays in Los Angeles, and he developed a quick on-field rapport with (quarterback Matthew) Stafford."

Beckham joked last month that he would sign with the winner of the Bills-Rams matchup in Week 1. The Bills do appear to be one of the favorites to land Beckham, as they are the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, and former teammate Von Miller has done some recruiting. We can't read Beckham's mind, but it sounds like he wants to play somewhere where he can both contend for a Super Bowl, and make some decent money as well.