Odell Beckham Jr. still dealing with nagging hip injury, hoping adrenaline takes over on Sunday

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean that he's healthy.

Beckham Jr. is still dealing with a hip injury, and he says that it's getting better, "but it's something that prevents me from opening up and sprinting," he told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Naturally, opening up and sprinting is very important for a wide receiver, and it has many wondering how effective he will be against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Beckham Jr. clearly still plans on suiting up, but if he will feel 100% is a totally different issue. When he was asked if 90% of him is better than 100 of someone else, he responded by saying, "I'm confident in me."

He's hoping that the adrenaline takes over when he plays in front of the Dawg Pound as a Brown for the first time.

The former New York Giants star says that he has never dealt with something like this before and that he's been rehabbing his hip every day. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to play a big part in this offense in 2019 -- a campaign many are hoping will be the best one for Cleveland in over a decade.

Beckham has missed 16 of his last 32 games with various injuries to his lower body (ankle, quad). A hamstring injury caused him to miss the first four games of his rookie season in 2014.

If for some reason Beckham Jr. is on a pitch count this weekend, expect either Rashard Higgins or Damion Ratley to get more reps. The Browns also have former Titans wideout Taywan Taylor, who Tennessee shipped to Cleveland just this past weekend.