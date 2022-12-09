"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public.

The free agency tour includes the New York Giants, his former team, the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. Wherever OBJ lands, it is clear he wants to join a playoff-bound team.

While appearing on "The Shop," Beckham was asked if he's already decided on a team, and if he's ready to play after tearing his ACL 10 months ago in the Super Bowl.

"I haven't made the decision, and for me it's like, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up [at] 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let's talk about it," Beckham said. "I've played football for a long time. I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I'd rather play when that pressure's on. I'd rather play when the lights [are] on. I went through the whole playoffs and after having my first bad playoff experience, all I was ready for was to clear that off my name."

Whether or not a team will comply with his ask is another story and whether or not he is even healthy enough to play in the regular season is also a question mark. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says Beckham told him that he could be ready in five weeks, which puts him in position to play in the playoffs. Beckham may not be ready to play until "mid-January," according to ESPN, which would be around the time of the conference championships.

Beckham is coming off a severe injury, and at 30 years old, how he will bounce back is still unknown. But he will undoubtedly get a chance at some point soon.