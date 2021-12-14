The entire NFL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as the league had its all-time worst day for positive tests on Monday. Some teams have it worse than others, and one club that is reportedly dealing with multiple positive tests is the Los Angeles Rams.

One day after the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football," CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tested positive for COVID-19. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that the Rams also closed their training facility, as they have entered the NFL's intensive protocols.

McVay told reporters that, "there's going to be more people that are affected by this," according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. The Rams were down five starters this past week due to COVID-19, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Darrell Henderson. L.A. is scheduled to travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks this Sunday.

Another team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak is the Cleveland Browns, as they added eight players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They entered the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols as well, moving all meetings to virtual settings and requiring all personnel to wear masks indoors.