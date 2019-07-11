Odell Beckham Jr. throws 100-yard pass in workout, challenges Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to 'throw off'

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver... and part-time quarterback?

We knew No. 13 could catch but now fans are finding out that he has quite an arm on him as well.

On Wednesday at a workout in Los Angeles, OBJ showed off his QB talents with a 100-yard pass. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was impressed with the pass, saying in awe, "that was the whole field!"

OBJ threw it down the WHOLE FIELD 😶 @obj (via jpqz/IG) pic.twitter.com/XbHT6TArRv — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2019

The Browns wide receiver responded to the video on Twitter by challenging two of the leagues top quarterbacks to a "throw off." OBJ called out Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to some friendly competition.

😂😂😂😂 mannnn where AR12 and Pat 15 attt!!!! Telll em we need to have a throw offff https://t.co/ljSCLSpUkI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 10, 2019

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's job is pretty secure, especially after snapping the Browns 635-day losing streak and leading the team to a 7-8-1 record last season, but that doesn't mean Beckham's throwing skills will be left on the sideline.

Last year with the Giants, OBJ showed off his throwing arm by completing two touchdowns passes, totaling 106 combined yards. This season the Browns may choose to draw up some trick plays of their own involving Beckham's throwing ability.