Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has told "The Pivot" that he is accepting a six-game suspension stemming from a violation of the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing drugs last season. Beckham, who last played for the Miami Dolphins, will now not be eligible to play football until at least late November.

Speaking to "The Pivot," Beckham explained that he had failed a PED test while in Miami, though he defended himself in saying he had been dealing with an issue with his testosterone levels and has never knowingly taken any performance-enhancing drugs. As a member of the Dolphins, Beckham played in just nine games and had nine catches for 55 yards before being granted his release last December.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Beckham's suspension will now be effective immediately and will appear on Tuesday's NFL transactions wire. Per the terms of his suspension, Beckham will not be eligible to play for any NFL team until Week 12.

Beckham's suspension will hamper his ability to sign with a team to continue his career, as he has intended to do despite rumors that his retirement is imminent. In August, Beckham shot down a fake story that he was retiring, and was later reported to be training in hopes of signing with a team for 2025.

While he remains a free agent and is past the prime of his career, Beckham was once one of the biggest superstars in the entire NFL, rising to fame as an All-Pro wide receiver for the New York Giants and the NFL's 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Beckham has 7,987 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns in his career, which has also seen him with a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams between stints with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.