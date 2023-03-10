The NFL will soon get to feast its eyes on Odell Beckham Jr. and determine if they want to pursue signing the free-agent receiver. On Friday, Beckham will hold a workout for teams in Arizona, according to NFL Media. This workout comes more than 13 months after the receiver suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI that erased his 2022 season.

This will be an opportunity for Beckham, who is free to sign with any team at any point, to show clubs that he is fully healthy and recovered from that ACL tear, which appeared to be a concern in the midst of last season when he was making the rounds as a free agent. While he garnered interest from the Cowboys, Giants, and Bills during the year, Beckham did not work out for any of those organizations and ultimately remained unsigned throughout the year. Now, as NFL Media notes, Beckham is 100% healthy and he'll get to prove that to teams on Friday.

As for who may be at this workout, ESPN reports that the Giants are among the teams expected to be in attendance. New York has continued to flirt with the possibility of a reunion with Beckham, who played his first five seasons with the Giants after being the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. While New York was able to reach the postseason in 2022, a main source of weakness was the wide receiver position, which Beckham could help fill while also coming full circle in his career.

Back in early December, Beckham himself told "The Shop" during Thursday Night Football that he believes he has unfinished business with running back Saquon Barkley, who was just tagged by New York and retained for 2023.

"I'll say this but it doesn't mean anything. I don't feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do," Beckham said at the time.

While that would be a poetic turn of events, there will be other teams vying for his services, including the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones' club made a hard run at Beckham last season and the owner/general manager recently said that he's a player "that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season."

The last we saw of Beckham, he was a key piece to a Rams offense that went on to win Super Bowl LVI. In his eight regular season games that year following his release from the Browns, the now 30-year-old totaled 305 yards and five touchdowns. Beckham really turned it on during the postseason that year, however, catching 21 of his 26 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

If he can show teams on Friday that he's even remotely close to that type of player again, he'll have a strong market.