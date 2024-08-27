At some point, Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually make his debut with the Miami Dolphins, but it won't be coming during the first month of the season.

According to NFL.com, the Dolphins are going to place Beckham on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the year, which means the receiver will have to sit out at least the first four games of 2024. Due to the move, Beckham definitely won't be on the field for games against the Jaguars (Week 1), Bills (Week 2), Seahawks (Week 3) and Titans (Week 4).

The earliest Beckham would be allowed to return would be on Oct. 6 when the Dolphins travel to New England for a Week 5 matchup. That being said, the Dolphins also have a bye in Week 6, so they might just let him sit out until then before letting him make his debut in Week 7 against the Colts.

Beckham's health status has mostly been a mystery since he signed with the Dolphins back in May. Beckham has yet to practice with the team, and as recently as Monday, coach Mike McDaniel said he wasn't sure if the receiver would be on the PUP list to start the season.

"TBD. TBD, more information to acquire," McDaniel said.

According to NFL.com, Beckham underwent an unspecified "offseason procedure."

Beckham spent the 2023 season in Baltimore and during his time with the Ravens, he did miss two games due to an ankle injury early in the season, but he was able to play for the team down the stretch, including their two playoff games. It's not clear what Beckham's injury is right now, but whatever it is, it kept him out for all of training camp.

Despite not being on the field, McDaniel said Beckham has still been a big help.

"He's found a way to be a leader of sorts without playing, that's tough to do but his mindset is right, so I feel good about that," McDaniel said on Aug. 23.

The biggest downside to Beckham's absence from practice is that he hasn't been able to build any chemistry yet with Tua Tagovailoa.

"Off the field, I've been able to hang out with him [Beckham] a good amount of times. Cool dude, 100%," Tagovailoa said to reporters Monday. "But does that translate? Does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you because I haven't gotten reps with him. And that's just the honest truth."

With Beckham now on the PUP list, Tua won't be getting any reps with his new receiver for at least another month.