On Sunday, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. People are already predicting how he will look on their offense and whether Lamar Jackson will be his quarterback, as negotiations between the Ravens and No. 8 continue.

Beckham, who played for the Cleveland Browns, is joining a former AFC North rival. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and OBJ have not always gotten along, and now they will be in the same locker room.

Their rivalry was on display in 2019 when the Browns and Ravens were facing off. Beckham and Humphrey got in a physical altercation during that game, with Beckham throwing a punch and Humphrey going back after him. Both players received a penalty during the game and a fine afterwards by the league.

It seems like things are off to a good start between the two. Humphrey showed his excitement in the Ravens adding Beckham through tweets. When the news dropped that Beckham was Baltimore bound, Humphrey wrote, "Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let's get it..!" quote tweeting a post from weeks ago that read, "Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I'm saying."

The animosity seems to be behind them now, but back when it happened the fallout lingered after the game. Browns coaches called out the team for cheap shots, Beckham said he lost an earring during the fight and the Ravens defended Humphrey by posting a video meant to show OBJ was the one in the wrong.

"It's hot out there. We're just competing. I'm just upset that I lost my earring," Beckham said after the game.

Humphrey said he apologized, but did not remember hearing one back from the wide receiver.

"I ran into him after the game and apologized. That's not really the brand of football I want to represent. [After] the whistle blows, it's got to be over with," Humphrey said. "I don't think he did [give an apology], but I definitely told the refs they should have ejected him."

Despite the fight, Humphrey did compliment Beckham's talent, adding that he likes to go against the top players in the league.

"I enjoyed going against a top guy like that," Humphrey said. "... The excitement he brings to the game, he can really do it all. It was a really great matchup."

Humphrey and Beckham will not have to go against each other in games anymore, but they will in practices. It will be interesting to see how their competitive nature and bitter past check lingers or whether they will be newfound friends, as the tweet suggests.