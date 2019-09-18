Odell Beckham Jr. turns his on-field watch wearing into a sponsorship deal with Daniel Wellington
OBJ says, "There is always a method to the madness"
Odell Beckham Jr.'s watch has been getting more attention over the past two weeks than even some players in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns receiver wore a $350,000 watch to open the season and was warned by the NFL that players are prohibited to wear hard objects during games and the watch was not allowed on the field.
During the Week 2 game against the New York Jets he stepped up his watch game and continued his fashion trend with a $2.2 million time piece that he debuted during warmups and decided to take off before the game started.
Now OBJ is taking the attention aimed towards to his latest accessory and turning it into cash. On Wednesday, the watch company Daniel Wellington announced on Twitter that the star wide receiver will be partnering with the brand, calling him on of the company's "icons."
Beckham hints that the deal is not random, talking to reporters on the subject saying, "There is always a method to the madness."
He went on to say that he has spent enough time focusing on his watches and wants to shift the focus back to football. "It's a partnership with Daniel Wellington. I'm very happy to do that, but again, I'm off of the whole, the watch topic," he said. "I'm going to leave it alone from now on. I'm just strictly on football. Now you know Daniel Wellington, so that's just the bottom line. I'm not talking about watches anymore."
No word yet on what watch, if any, he will wear in the Browns Week 3 game against Los Angeles Rams, but there is a decent chance it will be a Daniel Wellington original.
