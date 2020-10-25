Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room after attempting to make a tackle on a Baker Mayfield interception return. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham suffered a knee injury and will not return.

Beckham was the intended receiver on Mayfield's first attempt of the day. He had not gotten his head around when Darius Phillips picked off a throw to the wide receiver's inside shoulder. Beckham jumped up attempting to tackle Phillips but landed awkwardly. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is already dealing with a broken rib and the team is without tight end Austin Hooper, running back Nick Chubb and offensive guard Wyatt Teller. The Browns have just two other active receivers: rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins.

Beckham has 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. In the first meeting between these two teams on Thursday Night Football, he recorded four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati turned the ball over twice in the first quarter.

The Bengals were 1-4-1 going into today's game. The Browns are looking to start a new winning streak after their four game run was ended by Pittsburgh last weekend.