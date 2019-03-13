Odell Beckham, Le'Veon Bell moves headline NFL's most riveting offseason in recent memory

Every offseason, it's easy to come out and call it "the best one ever." However, it's genuinely hard to think of an offseason that's been more exciting and downright weird than this one -- and it's only March. The Antonio Brown deal, the Le'Veon Bell saga, the new coaching hires... they've all created a fascinating landscape for the 2019 season.

Tuesday night, things really escalated. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns after speculation raged on about whether or not he'd be on the Giants next year. Then, Bell signed with the Jets on a four-year contract, ending his holdout that lasted all of last season.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell talks about the major deals, both of which came at night. They start out by discussing Beckham's move and what it means for the Browns and Giants, two franchises heading in very different directions, before honing in on Bell's contract. They say that the contract is ultimately a loss for Bell, who took a pay-cut and missed out on last year's franchise tag money despite trying to drum up interest from other teams.

