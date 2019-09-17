Odell Beckham makes crazy one-handed catch for huge gain against Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

Odell Beckham spent the first five years of his career making acrobatic catches at MetLife Stadium, and in his first game back since being traded by the Giants in March, the Browns receiver continued right where he left off.

On the Browns' opening drive of the game, Beckham made what might end up going down as one of the five best catches of the entire 2019 season. Sure, we're only in Week 2 and there's plenty of time for better catches to be made, but it's going to be hard to top what OBJ did against the Jets on "Monday Night Football."

On a second-and-12 play from the Jets' 37-yard line, Baker Mayfield took a shotgun snap and immediately threw it to Beckham, who was streaking down the sideline, and that's when this happened.

That's Beckham making a crazy one-handed grab that ended up going for a 33-yard gain. You're definitely going to want to watch that more than once.

Here's another angle that shows just how wild the catch was.

Odell Beckham should be allowed to wear a $40 million watch if he's going to be making catches like this #Browns #Jets #MNF pic.twitter.com/YNLNb6b1Ye — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 17, 2019

In the photo below, you can see how well Beckham was being covered when he made the grab.

This man @obj lives for primetime 🙌



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/MbRLfMjkwR pic.twitter.com/OX13I8AGNP — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2019

Beckham has made it a habit of making wild catches at MetLife Stadium. The most famous catch of his career happened at MetLife when he was playing for the Giants back in November 2014.

Thanks to Beckham's catch, the Browns ended scoring the first points of the game on a 23-yard field goal by Austin Seibert. To keep tabs on the score in the Browns-Jets game, be sure to click here and head over to our GameTracker. For a more in-depth look at the game, you can click here and check out our live blog.