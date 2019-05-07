Odell Beckham might have had the most creative tuxedo at the 2019 Met Gala
Cleveland's newest star player might have been paying tribute to one of Cleveland's most famous fictional star players
When Odell Beckham arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, he looked like he had just stepped off a plane from Scotland. The Browns receiver wore a kilt to the event, and surprisingly, that wasn't even craziest thing about his wardrobe.
Not only was Beckham wearing a kilt, but he was also wearing a tuxedo top with ripped-off sleeves.
Although Beckham's clothing choice for the night might have seemed slightly odd to some, the truth is that he might have actually made the most creative wardrobe choice of any male in attendance, and he definitely made the most creative choice of any male athlete in attendance (note: You can never top the females at the Met, they go all out every year with some wildly crazy costumes).
The key thing to know about the Met Gala is that it has a theme every year, and this year's theme was, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Although it might sound like watching a camping show on the Outdoor Channel might have helped you get ready for the event, that wouldn't have actually helped at all.
The "camp" here is referring to humor. As noted by Harper's Bazaar, the fashion for the event could be "humorous, ironic, or simply extreme in its nature."
That first part is where Beckham might have hit a home run, and we're using a baseball term, because it seems that Beckham's cut-off tuxedo might have actually been worn as a nod to none other than Rick Vaughn.
That's right, Cleveland's newest star football player might have been paying tribute to Cleveland's most famous fictional baseball player.
If this was a tribute to Rick Vaughn, then Beckham nailed the theme and the Met should give him some sort of award (I have no idea if they even give out awards, but if they don't, they should start).
Beckham might have also been giving a shout out to Fred Flintstone, but that seems more unlikely, because Fred doesn't live in Cleveland.
Of course, it's also possible that Beckham just randomly decided to randomly rip his sleeves off, but that seems unlikely. Unfortunately, we don't for sure why Beckham went with the ripped-off sleeves.
Before the event on Monday, Beckham did an interview with GQ where he talked about his outfit, but he never really explained why he tore the sleeves off his tux. However, the designer who made the tux, Thom Browne, did let Beckham know that a sleeveless tux isn't something he normally does.
"We've never cut the sleeves off for anyone before," a Thom Browne employee tells Beckham in the GQ article. "Thom wanted you to know that."
Beckham ran into multiple NFL players at the Met and you can check out those pictures, along with other pictures from the event by clicking here. To get you ready for those pictures, here's a photo of Beckham with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Saquon Barkley, and as you'll probably notice, none of them were as creative as Beckham.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green unsure about future with Bengals
The Bengals star receiver doesn't sound sure if he'll be returning to Cincinnati after the...
-
Dak set to join exclusive contract club
The Cowboys are negotiating two extensions and one seems to be going much better than the...
-
Brady makes $100K bet with Amendola
This is why you should never bet $100,000 on anything
-
Patriots beef up their offensive line
The Patriots are already dominating the second wave of free agency
-
Pierre-Paul reportedly fractures neck
Pierre-Paul may need neck surgery, which could end his 2019 season before it even begins
-
Jets' Bell explains mini-camp absence
Bell says he has a plan to win championships and is sticking to it