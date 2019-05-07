Odell Beckham might have had the most creative tuxedo at the 2019 Met Gala

When Odell Beckham arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, he looked like he had just stepped off a plane from Scotland. The Browns receiver wore a kilt to the event, and surprisingly, that wasn't even craziest thing about his wardrobe.

Not only was Beckham wearing a kilt, but he was also wearing a tuxedo top with ripped-off sleeves.

Odell's Met Gala drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/o8SMLjZw7e — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 7, 2019

Although Beckham's clothing choice for the night might have seemed slightly odd to some, the truth is that he might have actually made the most creative wardrobe choice of any male in attendance, and he definitely made the most creative choice of any male athlete in attendance (note: You can never top the females at the Met, they go all out every year with some wildly crazy costumes).

The key thing to know about the Met Gala is that it has a theme every year, and this year's theme was, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Although it might sound like watching a camping show on the Outdoor Channel might have helped you get ready for the event, that wouldn't have actually helped at all.

The "camp" here is referring to humor. As noted by Harper's Bazaar, the fashion for the event could be "humorous, ironic, or simply extreme in its nature."

That first part is where Beckham might have hit a home run, and we're using a baseball term, because it seems that Beckham's cut-off tuxedo might have actually been worn as a nod to none other than Rick Vaughn.

That's right, Cleveland's newest star football player might have been paying tribute to Cleveland's most famous fictional baseball player.

Now that Odell's a Brown, it's only right he pays homage to Cleveland legend Ricky Vaughn pic.twitter.com/2kiNq9pw3n — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 6, 2019

If this was a tribute to Rick Vaughn, then Beckham nailed the theme and the Met should give him some sort of award (I have no idea if they even give out awards, but if they don't, they should start).

Beckham might have also been giving a shout out to Fred Flintstone, but that seems more unlikely, because Fred doesn't live in Cleveland.

Of course, it's also possible that Beckham just randomly decided to randomly rip his sleeves off, but that seems unlikely. Unfortunately, we don't for sure why Beckham went with the ripped-off sleeves.

Before the event on Monday, Beckham did an interview with GQ where he talked about his outfit, but he never really explained why he tore the sleeves off his tux. However, the designer who made the tux, Thom Browne, did let Beckham know that a sleeveless tux isn't something he normally does.

"We've never cut the sleeves off for anyone before," a Thom Browne employee tells Beckham in the GQ article. "Thom wanted you to know that."

Beckham ran into multiple NFL players at the Met and you can check out those pictures, along with other pictures from the event by clicking here. To get you ready for those pictures, here's a photo of Beckham with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Saquon Barkley, and as you'll probably notice, none of them were as creative as Beckham.