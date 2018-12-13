Odell Beckham misses another Giants practice to get further evaluation on quad injury
Beckham missed last week's game and looks like he'll be out this week as well
The New York Giants may be without the services of their best wide receiver a little while longer.
Odell Beckham Jr. sat out last week's game against Washington with a quad injury, and he has yet to return to practice. In fact, he missed Thursday's practice altogether in order to take a trip to the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he got further evaluation on the quad issue.
In his absence last week, the Giants relied on Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, and Corey Coleman at the receiver spot. The basis of their offense is still getting the ball to Saquon Barkley as often as possible, and that will presumably remain the case against the Titans on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free) when the Giants will almost surely be without Beckham again.
Beckham has been one of the best receivers in the NFL ever since he stepped on the field, but his injury issues have to be at least somewhat concerning for the Giants at this point. He missed the first few games of his rookie season with an injury, played in only four games last year due to two different injuries, including a season-ender, and is now dealing with this quad issue.
The Giants already paid him on a long-term deal and whenever he's on the field, his production is absolutely worth the money he's getting. But this is now the fourth time in five seasons that he's missed games due to injury, and it's got to be considered something to keep an eye on moving forward.
