Odell Beckham misses practice but is feeling better: 'If I can play I’m going to play'

Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice with the New York Giants on Thursday, but he did express optimism about his health status. Beckham, who has been out for the past two weeks with a quadriceps injury, but told reporters on Thursday that he is feeling better.

The Giants released some of Beckham's quotes about his status via their official Twitter account.

.@obj - I’m definitely feeling better. I’m just taking it one day at a time and that’s all I can do at this point. Just trying to find my way back. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2018

.@obj - If I can play I’m going to play. That’s the bottom line. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2018

.@obj - You work to play these games and to be out there with your brothers. I want to come back and finish the season strong. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2018

The Giants have won four or their past five games and have the opportunity to play spoiler over the final two weeks of the season against the Colts and Cowboys. Obviously, having Beckham on the field would help them in either of those contests.

(Stream Saturday's and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

But given that they have already been eliminated from playoff contention and that Beckham is incredibly important to the future of their franchise, they should obviously exercise caution when deciding whether to put him on the field for either of those games. It's admirable that Beckham wants to be on the field and help his teammates get a win or two, but the coaches and trainers have the jobs they have because they're obligated to put the interests of the team over the short and long-term ahead of the sincere desire of a player to be on the field if he's just not ready to be out there.

Beckham's not the only Giants receiver with injury questions. Both Sterling and Russell Shepard sustained injuries during last week's loss to the Titans, and their status for Sunday against the Colts is unknown. Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler, and Cody Latimer would presumably see the majority of the work if none of Beckham or the Shepards can play.