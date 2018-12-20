Odell Beckham misses practice but is feeling better: 'If I can play I’m going to play'
Beckham has sat out the past two weeks with a quad injury
Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice with the New York Giants on Thursday, but he did express optimism about his health status. Beckham, who has been out for the past two weeks with a quadriceps injury, but told reporters on Thursday that he is feeling better.
The Giants released some of Beckham's quotes about his status via their official Twitter account.
The Giants have won four or their past five games and have the opportunity to play spoiler over the final two weeks of the season against the Colts and Cowboys. Obviously, having Beckham on the field would help them in either of those contests.
(Stream Saturday's and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
But given that they have already been eliminated from playoff contention and that Beckham is incredibly important to the future of their franchise, they should obviously exercise caution when deciding whether to put him on the field for either of those games. It's admirable that Beckham wants to be on the field and help his teammates get a win or two, but the coaches and trainers have the jobs they have because they're obligated to put the interests of the team over the short and long-term ahead of the sincere desire of a player to be on the field if he's just not ready to be out there.
Beckham's not the only Giants receiver with injury questions. Both Sterling and Russell Shepard sustained injuries during last week's loss to the Titans, and their status for Sunday against the Colts is unknown. Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler, and Cody Latimer would presumably see the majority of the work if none of Beckham or the Shepards can play.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McDermott: 'Game slowing down' for Allen
McDermott was especially encouraged by Allen's Week 13 game against the Dolphins
-
Browns could win you a fantasy title
No, really, Cleveland could be the team to take home the title
-
Week 16 NFL odds, top picks, best sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Draft: Prospects in Music City Bowl
An enormous but explosive nose tackle and a springy linebacker headline the prospects to watch...
-
What Gordon's absence means for Patriots
Gordon was playing well, but he may be facing an indefinite suspension from the league
-
Xavien Howard denies surgery report
Howard has missed the past two games with a meniscus injury