Odell Beckham on contract negotiations: 'They’ll get it done when they get it done'

Earlier this offseason, it seemed like Odell Beckham Jr. might not be long for New York. Trade rumors had Beckham heading elsewhere prior to the NFL draft, and it even seemed like there was some traction to send him packing. But then Giants owner John Mara said Beckham wasn't going anywhere, and things calmed down a bit.

Still, Beckham's long-term future in New York has hung in the balance throughout the offseason, as he is headed into the fifth-year option season on his rookie-scale contract and does not have a guaranteed deal beyond the 2018 season. Beckham has made it no secret that he wants an extension, but he also elected not to hold out for a new deal, and instead reported to camp on time.

It seems Beckham has a new Zen-like approach to the whole thing, letting his agents and the team's front office hammer things out on their own, and just signing on the dotted line whenever he gets what he wants.

"They'll get it done when they get it done," Beckham said, per the New York Post. "Let my agent and them figure it out. … Optimistic? Yeah, I'm optimistic. It'll all work itself out. Life always does. I just know, do what you're supposed to be doing, the rest will always take care of itself. Life has a funny way of reminding you who's in control and it's done that."

Beckham has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers from the moment he stepped on the field, and his rookie contract has obviously underpaid him relative to his production. He has as good an argument as anybody this side of Antonio Brown for the title of "best receiver in football," and it seems likely that the Giants pay him in accordance with those skills eventually.

However, Beckham has also had some issues internally with the Giants. He has been somewhat prone to sideline outbursts, has been thrown out of games for fighting with cornerbacks (Josh Norman), and has been reprimanded by the team for vulgar(ish) touchdown celebrations, for example. (He pantomimed a dog urinating on a fire hydrant last season.) All of that, plus the Giants' initial reluctance to hand him a long-term deal, is what led to the bubbling trade rumors earlier this offseason.

But new GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur seem to want Beckham to stick around, and it appears that's what Mara and Beckham want as well. The smart money (no pun intended) is on the two sides hammering out an agreement eventually, whether during camp or early in the season. And if they can't come to an agreeable deal at all, well, the Giants always have the franchise tag available to them for the next couple years. In other words: unless they elect to reverse course and trade him, we should not expect Beckham to play for any team other than the Giants anytime soon.