Odell Beckham on injury: 'I'm pretty concerned, but I think I'll be alright'

The New York Giants got a scare Monday night when star wideout Odell Beckham took a low hit from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a preseason game. Beckham's knee appeared to bend awkwardly on the scary collision and he also banged his head against the ground when he fell, but the Giants announced that he had only suffered a sprained ankle.

If you do this in a pre-season game, you should be suspended for the ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON. pic.twitter.com/f67pxykqqB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 22, 2017

Injury Update: Odell Beckham Jr. was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. #NYGvsCLE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

Official word from #Giants on this: ankle sprain. We'll see if it's the dreaded high ankle. No concussion. https://t.co/QmzPFUJlAC — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 22, 2017

After the game, Beckham declined to criticize Boddy-Calhoun for the hit. "I don't know, it's just football I guess, preseason," he said. "I'm not really the judge. It's just football in my opinion."

WATCH: @OBJ_3 with the latest on his injury pic.twitter.com/YCxGm7ySnd — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

Giants coach Ben McAdoo echoed the same thoughts. "It's football. You can't hit a guy high, you can't hit a guy low, you can't hit him in the middle," McAdoo said. "It's one of those balls that Eli (Manning) had to drive it and he left his feet. That is a tough play for a DB."

Asked about the severity of the injury, Beckham merely said it felt like a sprained ankle, and that he would be OK. "I don't know, man. I'm pretty concerned but I think I'll be alright. Shake it off. Play football."

And the next steps? "It's up to coach," he said. "Coach and the training staff and just see what we do. Where we go from here, I don't necessarily know but, go in there tomorrow and we'll get a look at it."

The Giants open the season against the Dallas Cowboys in 19 days. It would be surprising at this point if we saw Beckham on the field before for actual football action before that, but he didn't seem too concerned about the possibility of missing any regular season time. We'll have to wait for the results of whatever tests the Giants do Tuesday to be sure, though.