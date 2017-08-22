Odell Beckham on injury: 'I'm pretty concerned, but I think I'll be alright'
The Giants star receiver says he hopes his sprained ankle isn't serious after a scary hit Monday night
The New York Giants got a scare Monday night when star wideout Odell Beckham took a low hit from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a preseason game. Beckham's knee appeared to bend awkwardly on the scary collision and he also banged his head against the ground when he fell, but the Giants announced that he had only suffered a sprained ankle.
After the game, Beckham declined to criticize Boddy-Calhoun for the hit. "I don't know, it's just football I guess, preseason," he said. "I'm not really the judge. It's just football in my opinion."
Giants coach Ben McAdoo echoed the same thoughts. "It's football. You can't hit a guy high, you can't hit a guy low, you can't hit him in the middle," McAdoo said. "It's one of those balls that Eli (Manning) had to drive it and he left his feet. That is a tough play for a DB."
Asked about the severity of the injury, Beckham merely said it felt like a sprained ankle, and that he would be OK. "I don't know, man. I'm pretty concerned but I think I'll be alright. Shake it off. Play football."
And the next steps? "It's up to coach," he said. "Coach and the training staff and just see what we do. Where we go from here, I don't necessarily know but, go in there tomorrow and we'll get a look at it."
The Giants open the season against the Dallas Cowboys in 19 days. It would be surprising at this point if we saw Beckham on the field before for actual football action before that, but he didn't seem too concerned about the possibility of missing any regular season time. We'll have to wait for the results of whatever tests the Giants do Tuesday to be sure, though.
