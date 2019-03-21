Odell Beckham posts cryptic message on Instagram after Browns trade about re-evaluating some 'things in my life'

The Cleveland Browns were thrilled earlier this month when they were shockingly able to land Odell Beckham in a trade, but it appears the feeling might not be mutual.

Beckham hasn't done any public interviews since the night of the trade, so it's difficult to gauge how he feels, but if we go by his social media posts and the conversation he recently had with at least one ex-teammate, it doesn't exactly paint a pretty picture for Cleveland.

Let's start with his social media, since that's Beckham's favorite way to communicate with his fans. In an Instagram post from earlier this week -- that has since been deleted -- the former Giants receiver said he was going to go dark on social media so that he could "re-evaluate" parts of his his life.

"I really need some time to vibe and just get away, process, re-evaluate some of the things in my life, as much has changed for me recently," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "I'm doin' amazing, thanks for askin'!!! I'm really just tryin' to get everything together and gather all my thoughts so I can take the next steps in my life to be the very, very, very best me moving forward."

The receiver also said that he was taking the break so he could get take an emotional vacation from everything that's happening in his life.

"I love you all so much, for the ones that follow and support I thank you all for that," Beckham wrote. "I'm takin' an emotional, mental, physical/blah blah blah vacation. I appreciate the love honestly, but at this moment for the next couple of days I'm goin' dark. I won't be around, phone is gone, with all due respect, please don't text/call/FaceTime unless it's of the utmost importance."

Of course, just because he wrote a cryptic Instagram message doesn't mean he's unhappy about being sent to Cleveland. However, former Giants running back Saquon Barkley apparently had an interesting conversation with Beckham shortly after the trade went down. On the night of the deal, the two former teammates FaceTime'd each other and here's how Barkley described Beckham's feelings on the trade.

"I don't think he was really happy about it," Barkley told NJ.com on Tuesday.

If Odell is unhappy, it's possible whole thing might just be about money. We saw Antonio Brown get rewarded with a new contract after he got traded and, according to NFL.com, Beckham is expecting the Browns to reward him with a similar raise. If the Browns aren't willing to do that, that could potentially cause some animosity between the two sides.

That being said, it's possible that Beckham was just in a state of shock when he talked to Barkley. After all, the conversation came on the night of the trade and Beckham had already admitted to an NFL Network reporter that leaving New York had left him with some "bittersweet" feelings.

The receiver hasn't reported to Cleveland yet and it's possible this will all blow by once he's attending workouts with Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry, two new teammates that he's highly familiar with (he went to college with Landry and worked out with Mayfield last summer).