Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham made the most of a bad situation. Unlike many, the receiver believes that quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on him. It has to do with Beckham taking a break from his usual lifestyle and focusing on taking care of himself.

"It was crazy to say this in the weirdest way, it was the first time I had ever felt at such a peaceful place... So quarantine, for me, as funny as this sounds, was probably the best thing that ever happened to me," OBJ told Uninterrupted.

It's a hot take likely very few can relate to, but it's clear Beckham was able to make the best of it all. He said that before quarantine, he was unsure of a lot of things in his life. Having no choice but to stay home and work on his physical and mental health felt like a blessing.

"The fact that they had taken football out of the equation for me, I just felt like it was a weight lifted off -- like I'm just chillin, getting my mind, my body, my soul right," the star WR said.

Beckham, 27, was recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia before the season started. He's predicting great things for himself this season.

"I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster ... this is my time," Beckham said earlier this year.

While that optimism is inspiring, the receiver is still on the Browns, which is no automatic ticket to success. The team lost to the Baltimore Ravens to open the season and Beckham put up 22 yards on 3 catches in the 38-6 loss. On Thursday night, the Browns will face the 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals.