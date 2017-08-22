Odell Beckham reportedly considering $100 million insurance policy against injury

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to avoid serious injury Monday night when Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun delivered this low hit:

If you do this in a pre-season game, you should be suspended for the ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON. pic.twitter.com/f67pxykqqB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 22, 2017

To be clear: Despite anger from Beckham's teammates and some media members, Boddy-Calhoun's hit was legal.

Afterward, Beckham, who was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, admitted that "I'm pretty concerned, but I think I'll be alright."

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Beckham is set to make $1.8 million in 2017. In terms of average annual salary among wideouts, that ranks 75th, according to Spotrac.com. By comparison, Antonio Brown earns $17 million a year on average, followed by A.J. Green ($15 million), Julio Jones ($14.2 million) and Dez Bryant ($14 million).

So while Beckham awaits his well-deserved payday, he's contemplating an insurance policy that could be worth more than $100 million in injury protection if there is no new contract before the start of the regular season, reports Yahoo.com's Charles Robinson.

"[If a deal isn't done] by the regular season, he'll take steps to protect himself. [But] a new deal is preferable to adding insurance," one source told Robinson.

The details:

A one-season insurance policy topping $100 million would likely cost Beckham more than $600,000 depending on the details of coverage, the sources said. One of the most marketable and popular players in the NFL, Beckham's next deal could reach a total value north of $100 million. If that materializes, it would be the first time in league history that a wideout contract has touched the $100 million mark.

Beckham will get his contract, and it will likely make him the league's highest-paid receiver. The only question is when it will happen.

"He deserves to be paid," Giants co-owner John Mara said this summer, "and we're going to pay him. ... I just don't feel like there is any need to rush into it. But he's going to end up getting paid at some point."

In the meantime, Beckham may have to get by with his $1.8 million salary for 2017, a shoe deal from Nike that's reportedly worth more than $25 million over five years, and possibly even that $100 million insurance policy.