Odell Beckham reportedly receiving laser treatments on his injured ankle in Phoenix

Odell Beckham has an ankle injury. Beyond that, information has been spotty.

There have been reports that Beckham might have to miss the Giants' season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys, but nothing firm. Coach Ben McAdoo will only say that Beckham has "an ankle." That's not much information.

Now, though, we have a report about how Beckham is treating the injury. According to legendary NFL personnel man and NFL.com contributor Gil Brandt, Becham is getting laser treatments out in Phoenix.

Was told OBJ will get 1st in series of Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments on ankle Friday, similar to what Jared Allen received before SB50. — Gil Bra🐐dt (@Gil_Brandt) August 24, 2017

Thera-Lase's website touts its ability to "offer quick relief from inflammation, reduce pain fast, and accelerate healing." The process involves delivering "concentrated laser-light energy to the cellular level of the body" to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing rate.

Apparently, Beckham is trying to recover from a serious injury quicker than one usually might, meaning the reports of him potentially missing Week 1 might not be too far off base.