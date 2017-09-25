Odell Beckham responds to questionable end zone celebration

Odell Beckham is going to keep celebrating, no matter that he's now 1-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants' 27-24 loss to the Eagles, but made headlines with his questionable celebrations after both scores.

On the fist one, Beckham, walked like a dog and lifted his leg peeing on the Eagles logo. Beckham showed no remorse for his actions after the loss.

"I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown," he said to Steve Politi of NJ Advance Media after the game. "I'm a dog so I acted like a dog. I don't know if the rulebook said you can't hike your leg. He said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn't see him."

Odell Beckham pretending to be a peeing dog is really what this day needed pic.twitter.com/POmzWtdSzM — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 24, 2017

The regular season is here Eagles fans! Make sure to stay in the loop for all Eagles news this year -- take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Eagles newsletter now!

Beckham received a 15-yard taunting penalty for the play, but that didn't stoop his celebration madness. After an incredible one-handed catch for his second touchdown, he mocked Malcolm Jenkins by raising his fist after the score.

Beckham didn't seem to care about that celebration either.

"Either way it goes, you play football," Beckham said. "I wear red and white, I don't wear black and white. I don't make calls. I just play football.

"When I get in the end zone, I’m going to do what I do," Beckham said. "I’m going to try to spark this team. The consequences are going to be what they are. It’s like life, you have to deal with the consequences. And that’s something I can take. We were motivated from that. I don’t think it set us back any. I just don’t think we finished."

To follow Eagles reporter Jeff Kerr on Twitter: @JeffKerr247