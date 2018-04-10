Odell Beckham responds to wild Ray Lewis rant by posting video on Instagram

It didn't take long for Odell Beckham to respond to the odd comments made by Ray Lewis on Monday.

During an interview with Colin Cowherd on FS1, Lewis said that Beckham's lifestyle has gotten out of hand because he's "removed" God from his life.

"Where there's no God, there's chaos," Lewis said. "Odell has removed God from his life. This is a kid that grew up under the covenant of who God really is and everything that he's doing, he's crying out for help. We have a lot of people reporting about him, but it's always been the duty of elders to go back to help them, so that's why I raised my hand and I told him, 'I'm here. Whatever you need.'"

At one point, Lewis also mentioned that fact that the foundation in Beckham's life seems to be off.

"I don't care about religion, I'm talking about a foundation," Lewis said. "When your foundation is disturbed, when everything you're doing is the opposite of what got you to this place, then you're making your own life hard."

The Giants receiver definitely seemed to take issue with Lewis' comments about God and foundation because, just a few hours after the interview, Beckham took to Instagram to let everyone know that his foundation is not "disturbed."

In a not so subtle shot at Lewis, Beckham shared a video of him praying with a group, and included the caption, "The foundation was installed at birth... we will survive and prevail... ALWAYS. God willing..."

The older woman in the photo is Beckham's 95-year-old great grandmother, and before Lewis or anyone complains about Beckham's life being in disarray because he let a family member use a Cowboys blanket, there's actually a valid explanation for that.

"Don't mind her blanket, she said it's my fault I didn't give her one!" Beckham wrote on Instagram. "Happy bday Big Momma."

For more on the odd Beckham-Lewis situation, be sure to listen to the latest Pick Six podcast, where I team up with Will Brinson to talk about the six most exciting topics of the past 24 hours, and yes, Lewis going on a wild rant about Beckham definitely qualifies. We also talked about the latest news about Andrew Luck (it's not great, Bob) as well as the latest Patriots drama surrounding Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski.