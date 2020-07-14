Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Cleveland Browns ( 2:08 )

Odell Beckham Jr. is still trying to get his bearings with the Cleveland Browns, and is coming off of a 2019 season in which he caught just 74 passes and four touchdowns despite playing in all 16 games for just the second time in his career. It was his worst season since 2017 -- when Beckham played in just four games with the New York Giants before suffering a gruesome ankle fracture. Recently on his YouTube channel, Beckham revealed that he almost retired three years ago due to the injury he suffered that season.

"I thought about not playing no more," said Beckham, via TMZ. "Like, this is not really it for me."

During a Week 4 loss to the San Diego Chargers in October 2017, Beckham ran a quick slant inside and jumped in an attempt to catch a high pass. When he came down, he did so awkwardly -- snapping his left ankle.

"I said this in college, I said, 'I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'" Beckham said. "And when I seen that for the first time ... after breaking my ankle, like, I thought about not playing no more ... they've ruined the game of football for me a little bit."

The recovery was grueling, and despite recording double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, Beckham seriously considered calling it quits. What changed his mind? The three-time Pro Bowler claims it was because of his fans.

"When I be on the sideline, and that little kid is, 'Do the whip! Dance!'" Beckham said, "Like, that sh*t is what fueled me. That's what fueled me."

Beckham says that he got his swagger back, however, and even predicted earlier this offseason that he will have one of his best seasons yet in 2020 with Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

"I understand the game now," Beckham said. "That's why you see the [bleached-blonde haircut] is back. There's nothing you could tell me."

With a new head coach and even more additions on offense such as tight Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin, there's reason to be hopeful for Cleveland entering 2020. The expectations were much too high in 2019, but now that this unit has a year under its belt, maybe this season is the one where we should keep an eye on Beckham and the Browns.