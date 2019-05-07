Odell Beckham says he plans on turning the long-suffering Browns into the new Patriots

There are no two franchises in the NFL -- and perhaps in all of sports -- whose fortunes have been as disparate in recent years as the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

Since the Browns re-entered the NFL in 1999 after a three-year break following the initial incarnation of the franchise's move to Baltimore, Cleveland has amassed a record of just 95-224-1. That is, obviously, the worst record in the league, and by a not insignificant margin. (The next-closest team is the Detroit Lions, 23.5 games ahead.) During that same span of time, the New England Patriots' record of 233-87 is the best in all of football, by a not insignificant margin. (The next-closest team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29 games behind.) The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since 1999, while the Browns have made just one playoff appearance.

Right now, though, things are looking up in Cleveland for the first time in a while. General manager John Dorsey has quickly assembled an excellent roster, capped off by the acquisitions of Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon and Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. Alongside Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Larry Ogunjobi and more, the Browns now appear to have one of the better teams in the AFC.

But their goal is not to be paper champions. According to Beckham, it's to be the Patriots.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible," Beckham told GQ, "turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots."

Beckham signed a five-year contract extension with the New York Giants last offseason, but they traded him to Cleveland before it even kicked in. Now he's locked into a long-term deal to play with Landry -- his best friend and former LSU teammate -- and Mayfield, whom he compared to one of the all-time greats.

"I would say he's next, but I feel like he's now," Beckham said. "He's Brett Favre -- he's going to be a Hall of Famer."

Never say that Beckham doesn't have high hopes, for himself or his teammates.