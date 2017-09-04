Odell Beckham sits out Giants' Monday practice, rides a bike on the sideline
Will Beckham, out for the last couple weeks with a sprained ankle, play vs. the Cowboys?
Odell Beckham Jr. has been nursing a sprained ankle for a few weeks after he was injured during the preseason. He did not practice with the Giants on the Monday ahead of their season opener against the Cowboys.
Here's a shot of Beckham on that bike:
The Giants have maintained hope over the last few weeks that Beckham will be ready to play against the Cowboys on
Sunday night. If he doesn't practice by Friday, there's always a chance that he doesn't make it onto the field. Even if he doesn't practice, though, it wouldn't be the first time a player made it into a game without doing so.
The Giants obviously need Beckham in the game in order to boost their offense. They were one of the least productive outfits in the league after the first few weeks of last season, and even though they added some new weapons for Eli Manning this year, the entire system is obviously very dependent on Beckham's game-breaking skill.
