Odell Beckham surprisingly ruled out for Giants' Week 14 game vs. Redskins

If the Giants are going to beat the Redskins on Sunday, they're going to have to do it without Odell Beckham.

In a surprising development, the team announced on Saturday that Beckham has been ruled out for this week's game. Beckham is dealing with a bruised quad, which will keep him from taking the field in Washington. You can stream the game live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Giants coach Pat Shurmur revealed on Friday that Beckham originally suffered the injury back in Week 12. However, the quad didn't give him any issues last week, which is why he was able to play during New York's 30-27 upset win over the Bears, a game where he caught at touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass.

Beckham obviously aggravated the injury at some point this week, but it's not clear when exactly that happened. The Giants receiver was a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, before being downgraded to a limited participant on Friday.

After Beckham didn't make it through Friday's session, Giants coach Pat Shurmur insisted that the team's top wide receiver would still be fine for Sunday's game.

"He's playing. He's got a quad bruise. It's been lingering," Shurmur said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. "Remember the last play of the game against Philly, where he got leg whipped?"

The fact that Beckham is sitting out this week is almost ironic and that's because he just released a video talking about how much money he spends each year to keep his body healthy.

"I take care of my body each and every day. I put, probably, over $300,000 in my body in the offseason," Beckham said, via ESPN.com. "It's a lot to upkeep. I don't ever want to decline."

The loss of Beckham is a big blow for the Giants and that's mainly because he went off during the team's first meeting with the Redskins. Back in Week 8, Beckham caught eight passes for 136 yards in a 20-13 loss. Overall, Beckham has 1,052 receiving yards on the season, which ranks 10th in the NFL.