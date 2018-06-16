Odell Beckham tells reporters he'll indeed be at Giants training camp

Earlier this offseason, it looked like Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the New York Giants might be coming to an end sooner rather than later. It was leaked that Beckham did not want to step on the field again without a new contract and did not plan on playing in any preseason games, and soon trade rumors started swirling seemingly every day.

That was all before Giants co-owner John Mara declared Beckham untouchable in trade talks. Free agency passed and so did the draft, and then Beckham decided to report to minicamp. Now, at his youth camp, Beckham told reporters that he plans on reporting to training camp as well.

At end of camp, Odell Beckham Jr passed reporters & when @RVacchianoSNY asked if we’ll see him at training camp, OBJ said: “Yes, sir. Yes you will.” #NYG — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) June 16, 2018

Beckham still hasn't been fully cleared after breaking his ankle last season, but he was spotted running routes at minicamp. He's headed into the final year of his contract and has been fairly open about wanting a new deal, and he'll obviously have to get back on the field and prove he's healthy in order to get it.