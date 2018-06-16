Odell Beckham tells reporters he'll indeed be at Giants training camp
Beckham wants a new contract but it doesn't look like he'll be holding out to get it
Earlier this offseason, it looked like Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the New York Giants might be coming to an end sooner rather than later. It was leaked that Beckham did not want to step on the field again without a new contract and did not plan on playing in any preseason games, and soon trade rumors started swirling seemingly every day.
That was all before Giants co-owner John Mara declared Beckham untouchable in trade talks. Free agency passed and so did the draft, and then Beckham decided to report to minicamp. Now, at his youth camp, Beckham told reporters that he plans on reporting to training camp as well.
Beckham still hasn't been fully cleared after breaking his ankle last season, but he was spotted running routes at minicamp. He's headed into the final year of his contract and has been fairly open about wanting a new deal, and he'll obviously have to get back on the field and prove he's healthy in order to get it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady says end of career is coming soon
Brady is entering his age-41 season and has begun musing about when he might be done playi...
-
Wentz throwing and running at minicamp
Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL
-
Lions adopt Pats' 'Do your job' motto
The former Patriots defensive coordinator brought at least one thing with him to Detroit
-
Haley: Browns QBs room best I've coached
Haley and Ben Roethlisberger had a productive, but tumultuous relationship in Pittsburgh
-
Cowboys' Irving suspended four games
Irving, who is coming off a career season, reportedly violated the NFL's substances of abuse...
-
Report: Jon Gruden hires 'MNF' colleague
The gang is getting back together in Oakland