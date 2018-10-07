Odell Beckham throws deep TD pass after ripping Eli's deep passes, totally redeems himself

Diva wide receivers like to chirp when they're unhappy and Giants wideout Odell Beckham did some next-level chirping this week, appearing in an ESPN interview with Lil' Wayne where he complained about the team not pushing the ball down the field. It was a clear shot at Eli Manning.

Give Odell credit for putting his money where his mouth is though, as the wide receiver actually threw a deep pass himself that resulted in a touchdown.

It was a nifty play by Pat Shurmur's club and part of the official Mike Shula Revenge Gameplan -- Eli threw to Beckham on what looked like a wide receiver bubble screen, only to have Beckham step back and lob the ball deep to rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

#NYGvsCAR: "A backward pass followed by a forward pass is legal. The play resulted in a touchdown for the @giants." -AL pic.twitter.com/cFxHxkRqmr — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 7, 2018

This means that Odell now has more touchdown passes (1) than he has touchdown catches (0). And it also means Odell has more deep touchdown passes this season than Eli. That's fairly awkward.

Beckham's pass actually traveled 24 yards in the air and, according to ESPN Stats/Info, that's longer than any touchdown pass Eli has thrown since Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season. That is a very bad statistic for the Giants offense. Yes, of course the pass went to Odell, thanks for asking.

The Giants are going to need more of that from Beckham too -- or at least more of it from someone (Eli perhaps?) -- if they want to beat the Panthers, who are up 20-16 on New York in the third quarter.

But they need production from Odell because Odell helped to put them in a bad spot in the first place. On a fourth-and-3 play, Eli hit Odell in the hands and the receiver couldn't hold onto what should have been an easy reception for a first down to keep a drive alive. It's the type of catch you want your $95 million, face of the franchise receiver to make.

Later, Beckham would do something even more questionable, managing to gift wrap a touchdown for the Panthers on a botched punt return. The Panthers were kicking to the Giants and had Beckham back on return duties. Instead of looking for the ball to actually catch it, Beckham went flying back to try and block a Panthers player in extremely aggressive and unnecessary fashion and had the ball glance off his leg. (He was credited with a muffed catch as a result.)

Janoris Jenkins scooped the ball up and tried to make a play, but ended up fumbling the ball, which took a bounce into the end zone where it was recovered by Carolina for a touchdown.

Beckham's deep ball is nice, but he needs a few more plays in order to make up for the disastrous mistakes he had earlier in the game.