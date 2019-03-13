Odell Beckham trade causes one Browns receiver to immediately leave Cleveland for another team

After the Browns pulled off a stunning trade for Odell Beckham on Tuesday, it's probably safe to say that nearly everyone in Cleveland loved the move; well, except for maybe Breshad Perriman.

Just hours before the Beckham trade went down, Perriman had agreed to a one-year, $4 milion deal to stay in Cleveland for the 2019 season, and hours after the trade, he was already asking to leave town.

After the deal went down, Perriman's agent asked the Browns to let him out of the verbal agreement that he had made with the team, according to ESPN.com. Since Perriman would almost never see the field while playing on a roster that includes Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, the Browns decided to let him out of his agreement.

The good news for Perriman is that he's already landed on his feet and he'll be making the same amount of money that he would have made in Cleveland. Shortly after his deal with the Browns was called off, Perriman agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Buccaneers.

If you've heard Perriman's name before, it's probably because the Ravens made him the 26th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Perriman spent the first three seasons of his career in Baltimore before signing with the Browns in October. The Browns had signed Perriman after they traded Josh Gordon to the Patriots .

Perriman went into Cleveland with a history of getting injured and dropping passes, but neither of those things happened during his short time with the Browns. Although Perriman didn't put up huge numbers with the Browns in 2018, the receiver was a pleasant surprise, catching 16 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns while playing in just 10 games.

After watching Perriman play for 10 games, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was impressed enough that he wanted to bring the receiver back for another season.

"Breshad's a good football player," Kitchens said at the combine, via Cleveland.com. "Breshad had more success with us than he has with anybody else, so of course we've got plans for Breshad moving forward and hopefully we get him back."

Unfortunately for Kitchens, Perriman won't be back in Cleveland, but the new Browns coach probably won't mind at all now that he has Beckham on his roster.