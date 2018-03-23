Odell Beckham's lawyer fires back after OBJ named in $15 million assault lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr.'s lawyer came out swinging on Friday after his client was named in a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, a man named Ishmael Temple claims that he was beaten up while at Beckham's home back in January. According to Temple's version of events, he was threatened by one of Beckham's bodyguards, who allegedly pulled a gun on him. When Temple mentioned the situation to Beckham, the receiver apparently laughed.

Temple claims he was beaten by multiple people, and although he admits Beckham wasn't involved, Temple did say that the receiver didn't tell anyone to stop. Temple is suing Beckham for $15 million.

Less than an hour after TMZ went public with the lawsuit, Beckham's lawyer, Daniel Davillier, sent out a lengthy response, writing that the suit is full of "falsehoods" and "misinformation."

"Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham, Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all," Davillier wrote in a statement, via NFL.com.

According to Davillier's version of events, Temple "arrived drunk and belligerent at a third-party, private residence at which Mr. Beckham was also present, among others."

Davillier also added that Temple was causing problems for people at the event.

"Mr. Temple made threatening remarks to several attendees, at which point he was repeatedly asked to leave," Davillier wrote. "When he refused, and aggressively threatened yet another attendee, he was involved in a fight with that person. The situation was diffused, and Mr. Temple was escorted off the premises."

Davillier then went on to call the lawsuit "meritless."

"Even though Mr. Temple agrees that Mr. Beckham was in no way involved in the physical altercation, neither as a participant nor as an instigator, he nevertheless demanded money from Mr. Beckham, and has now filed a meritless suit against him," Davillier wrote.

Beckham's lawyer also pointed out that Temple never filed a police report, never went to a hospital and has no evidence of an actual injury, which is likely going to make it a tough case for Temple to win. This is the second time in three weeks that Beckham has been in the headlines. In early March, Beckham made news after he showed up in potentially controversial video that showed him next to a woman who appeared to be holding a credit card next to a powdery white substance.