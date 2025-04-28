With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the books, it's time to start looking at the rookies who landed in favorable situations. Ashton Jeanty has the opportunity to be the bell-cow back in Pete Carroll's offense, Bryce Young has a new big target by the name of Tetairoa McMillan and the Tennessee Titans took the top quarterback in the draft with Cam Ward.

There are some interesting defensive fits as well. Abdul Carter will have the opportunity to wreak havoc off the edge for the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons gave up a future first-round pick to select pass rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall and former Georgia safety Malaki Starks may be an ideal running mate for Kyle Hamilton in the Baltimore Ravens secondary.

Who are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year? Below, we will take a look at those odds for the top-20 candidates to win these awards (posted at BetMGM) and discuss some bets to consider. Let's begin with Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

RB Ashton Jeanty (+250)

I'm not someone who places future bets at +250, but Jeanty is the OROY co-favorite for good reason. He is going to have the opportunity to be a focal point of Carroll's offense. The best running back in college football crossed 100 rushing yards in all 14 games played last season for Boise State, and his 13 rushes of at least 50 yards were more than any other FBS team recorded in 2024. If it weren't for Travis Hunter, Jeanty would have been your Heisman Trophy winner. He's going to get plenty of touches in this offense.

RB Omarion Hampton (+1500)

A running back hasn't won this award since Saquon Barkley in 2018, but with Ward in a less than ideal situation in Tennessee, Hunter playing a bit on both sides of the ball and then some questions about the top wide receivers in this class, maybe it could happen.

Hampton is going to share a backfield with Najee Harris in Los Angeles, but the Chargers want to run the ball, and this rookie has the potential to emerge as their RB1. Hampton recorded the second-most rushing yards (3,164) in the FBS over the past two seasons, trailing only Jeanty, and was the only player in the FBS to record 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons! From a fit standpoint, Hampton has found a nice landing spot with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

QB Will Howard (+5000)

How about a long shot? Will Howard was not considered to be the best quarterback in this class by any means, but he lands with a playoff team that has a thin quarterback room. Many expect Aaron Rodgers to join the Steelers in the coming weeks, but is that guaranteed? If not, Howard could have the opportunity to compete for the starting job! He's a Pennsylvania native who would have DK Metcalf and George Pickens to throw to, Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson running the ball and the support of a solid defense.

It's a long shot, yes, but an intriguing one at that.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

EDGE Abdul Carter (+250)

The best defensive player in this class, Carter recorded 12 sacks (seventh in the FBS) and 24 tackles for loss (first in the FBS) last season, becoming the first player to reach both of those marks since Will Anderson Jr. in 2021. Anderson, of course, ended up winning Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Houston Texans in 2023. Carter registered the second-highest pressure rate (21%) in the FBS over the past two seasons, and will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

EDGE Mike Green (+1200)

The No. 59 overall pick fell in the draft due to off-field issues, but his fall will only help his Defensive Rookie of the Year chances. Green could start immediately for the Ravens, who needed a player like Green who led the FBS this past season with 17 sacks. Green dominated the Senior Bowl to the extent he just left the event early. He's a legitimate first-round talent who has found himself in a favorable situation.

S Nick Emmanwori (+3000)

Here's a defensive long shot. Remember when Devon Witherspoon was viewed as a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 after all the plays he made in his first NFL season? I wonder if someone like Nick Emmanwori can be that kind of player for Mike Macdonald. This is a box safety who will shut down outside runs and bubble screens and who will have the chance to make plays on tight ends in coverage.