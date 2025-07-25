Veteran NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh officially announced his retirement on Friday, ending his career as a member of the New York Giants after an 11-year career in which he played for Big Blue as well as with the Arizona Cardinals. Pugh, the Giants' first-round pick in 2013, last played football in 2023.

An All-American and All-Big East selection at Syracuse before being taken with the No. 19 overall pick in 2013, Pugh became renowned for his versatility in playing all over the Giants' offensive line, first playing right tackle in his first few seasons before finding a home at left guard. Having learned under the tutelage of the Giants' offensive line corps that helped the franchise win two Super Bowls between 2007 and 2011, Pugh carried the torch for the unit and what it had been under coach Tom Coughlin until after the 2017 season, when he signed a five-year, $45 million contract to join the Arizona Cardinals.

After injuries left him sidelined as a free agent to start the 2023 season, Pugh's chance to write his own ending with the Giants came midway through the season. When injuries led to the Giants' offensive line being undermanned and overmatched, Pugh returned to the Giants to stabilize the unit and better protect its quarterbacks after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury on a particularly brutal sack in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. Pugh immediately started at guard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills -- "Straight off the couch," as he put it -- only to move to left tackle after Josh Ezeudu (subbing for an injured Andrew Thomas) was injured early in the game.

"The Giants gave me my opportunity, and there was something special about putting that New York logo on one more time," Pugh said. "There was something special about finishing my career where I started. There was something special about being back in this city, and I knew that I had to jump at the opportunity."

Pugh finishes his NFL career with 132 games played, 131 of which were starts. He will remain active in football as a media personality and content creator.