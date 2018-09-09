Officials use new personal foul rule to eject a Bengals player on obvious dirty hit

It did not take long for the NFL officials to get busy utilizing a new offseason rule that allows them to eject a player for a personal foul. Within 30 minutes of Sunday's action starting, Cincy safety Shawn Williams player was tossed out of the Bengals-Colts game for an egregious shot to Andrew Luck's head.

Luck was scrambling for a first down on the Bengals' side of the field and was being taken down by defensive lineman Michael Johnson. He'd clearly been tackled and had a knee down when Williams came flying in, leading with his helmet and then turning his shoulder to launch into Luck's head.

#Bengals safety Shawn Williams has been ejected for this hit on #Colts QB Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/fwHpeis4fp — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2018

Unsurprisingly, flags flew quickly on that play, which was an egregious hit by Williams, both late and directly to Luck's head. This play clearly fell under the purview of the NFL's offseason rule change to Section 15, Article 2-2:

Authorizes the designated member of the Officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to disqualify a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.

The NFL on CBS broadcast did a great job pointing out the new rule live as it happened.

via NFL Broadcast

Within minutes of the hit, the officials hopped on the mic and announced that Williams had been ejected. As noted by NFL on CBS officiating analyst Gene Steratore, it was "definitely an unnecessary roughness foul" and that it was possible the officials working in the command center in New York hopped on and decided to enforce the ejection.

"I see the officials conferencing and maybe they made that decision on the field to eject," Steratore noted. "But if we have a foul like that of unnecessary roughness, New York can come in from the command center and push that to an ejectable offense."

According to Paul Dehner, Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, New York did get involved.

They just ejected Shawn Williams. New York chimed in. Wow. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 9, 2018

Interestingly, this ejection was not for leading with the helmet or violation of the helmet rule: the decision to eject Williams was for a standard unnecessary roughness penalty. The rule now allows the league to toss anyone for situations like this.

It was pretty obvious from the second Williams hit Luck that he needed to be ejected.

36 should be ejected from #CINvsIND - That is the entire idea of the rule — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 9, 2018

Andrew Luck wanted that first down. No slide. He got it, but ... yeesh. Left himself open to a dirty hit from Bengals S Shawn Williams, who has been ejected. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 9, 2018

That hit on Andrew Luck should be an ejection. — Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) September 9, 2018

The first Bengal has been ejected - we’ve officially started the 2018 season. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 9, 2018

Bengals-Colts...That hit is the exact one they are taking out of the game... as they should. I don’t agree w/the ejection part in general but... that’s a textbook hit for ejection. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 9, 2018

Bengals S Shawn Williams draws the first helmet rule ejection for a hit on Andrew Luck. And I'm not sure anyone should argue that one. Easy call. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 9, 2018

It was an easy decision and a smart decision by both the league and the refs who were on the field at the time. No one in their right mind is going to criticize the NFL for ejecting someone engaging in that kind of unnecessarily violent behavior.