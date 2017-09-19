Ohio State alum Taylor Decker wants announcer fired for saying he went to Michigan

The injured Lions left tackle does not take kindly to being called a Wolverine

The Lions didn't need 2016 first-round pick Taylor Decker against the hapless Giants on Monday night, but the left tackle, who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, is an important part of an offensive line tasked with protecting Matthew Stafford.

And just so there's no confusion, Decker went to Ohio State and to say otherwise is blasphemous. We know this because "Monday Night Football" play-by-play man Sean McDonough misspoke during the telecast about where Decker played collegiately and the left tackle was pretty fired up about it.

"Obviously they miss Taylor Decker, their normal left tackle who is still out for a couple of weeks," color commentator Jon Gruden said late in the first quarter, which prompted this from McDonough:

"Out with a right shoulder injury suffered in practice in June. They hope to get Decker back in mid-season. He's another first-round pick out of the University of Michigan."

We imagine Decker was sitting on his couch enjoying the game, heard "University of Michigan," did a double-take, rewound the DVR to hear it again, and then grabbed his phone to fire off a few angry tweets.

Twitter being what it is, this is what followed:

Decker wasn't done:

Which of course only emboldened Wolverines supporters:

Back to Decker:

Thankfully, it appears that McDonough isn't on Twitter.

