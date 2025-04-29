Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of several quarterback-needy teams around the NFL. The Steelers saw Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leave in free agency while also waiting for free agent Aaron Rodgers to make a decision regarding his NFL future.

With the Steelers still failing to select a quarterback on Day 3 of the NFL Draft this past weekend, Ohio State signal caller Will Howard was urging the franchise to pick him in the sixth round.

"Please pick me, Pittsburgh," Howard said in front of cameras.

Just moments later, his wish was granted as the Steelers selected Howard with the No. 185 pick. Howard, who hails from the Philadelphia suburb of Downingtown, was beyond excited to be staying in the Keystone State.

"All Eagles fans, but now they're going to be some damn Steelers fans," Howard told Mike Tomlin over the phone.

Howard ended up being the eighth quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft following a tremendous collegiate career. The Pennsylvania native played the first four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for his final season. Howard completed 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns as he helped lead the Buckeyes to a national title this past season.

2025 NFL Draft: Steelers select Ohio State QB Will Howard in Round 6 as Aaron Rodgers remains undecided Jordan Dajani

As Pittsburgh's depth chart currently stands, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only other quarterbacks on the roster. It's unclear if the Steelers will end up landing a veteran like Rodgers or Kirk Cousins before the 2025 season kicks off.

Regardless, Howard's wish was granted and he landed with the team that he wanted all along.