Old vs. young QBs: Ages of Brady vs. Mahomes and Brees vs. Goff are unique for conference championships

This Sunday's AFC (stream on CBS All Access) and NFC title games feature what are likely the four best offenses in football. The Chiefs, Rams, Saints, and Patriots were the top four scoring offenses during the 2018 regular season, and they all ranked inside the top five in offensive efficiency as well, per Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA. They were even among the handful of best offenses in metrics like yards per play (top nine), percentage of drives that ended in scores (top seven), and points per drive (top eight).

It should come as no surprise that, for most of the season, these teams also got some fantastic quarterback play. Patrick Mahomes seems likely to win the MVP award in a couple weeks on the heels of a 5,097-yard, 50-touchdown campaign. Drew Brees is likely to place second in voting after shattering his own completion percentage record and throwing for 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Tom Brady, in what was generally considered something of a down season (for him), threw for 4,355 yards and 29 scores, the 10th consecutive season he has thrown 25 or more TDs. And Jared Goff started out on fire, went into a slump, and then rebounded over the final couple weeks of the season, finishing up with 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns, only 12 interceptions, and a 101.1 passer rating.

In other words, these guys were all varying degrees of pretty damn good. What stands out on championship weekend, though, is their ages. Mahomes is still only 23 years old. Goff is 24. Meanwhile, Brady is 41 and Brees just turned 40. That means we've got an age difference of 18 years between starting quarterbacks in the AFC title game, and 16 years in the NFC title game. Championship weekend in 2019 will not only mark just the third time that two different teams will start a quarterback who is 25 or younger, following 2005 (Ben Roethlisberger and Michael Vick) and 1997 (Kerry Collins and Drew Bledsoe), it will also mark the third and fourth games ever started on championship weekend by quarterbacks who are 40 or older.

The aforementioned 40-plus-year-old starters are Brady himself just last year, and Brett Favre with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2010. Brady won, while Favre lost. Brady was excellent, while Favre was not so great.

There's obviously not much of a track record here, so it's difficult to draw any conclusions regarding what we should expect from the older QBs this weekend. Brady and Brees almost always bring their best stuff in the playoffs though, and they have two of the best play-callers in the league on their side, so they should be schemed into position to succeed.

Unlike the championship weekend history of older quarterbacks, we actually have a decent-sized sample to draw from when looking at younger starters. There have been 21 times where a quarterback 25 years old or younger has started a conference title game. And the history of sub-25-year-old quarterbacks playing in conference title games is ... well, see for yourself.

None of this is necessarily indicative of what will happen this weekend, but it is worth noting that this group of players almost universally struggled in championship games. Only four times in 21 starts did an under-25 quarterback post a passer rating of 100 or better, and while that group includes Roethlisberger in 2006 and Dan Marino in 1985, it also includes Mark Sanchez in 2011 and Bernie Kosar in 1988, so it doesn't necessarily appear to be something where it was the "good" QBs who fared well and everyone else that struggled.

Marino came up well short in 1986, Bledsoe wasn't so great in 1997, Brady himself had a pretty blah game in 2002, and Roethlisberger scuffled in 2005. It seems at least worth noting that the under-25 passers had a better record (3-7) at home than on the road (2-9) but also completed a greater percentage of their passes and were intercepted less often in unfriendly environments than in front of the home crowd, which led to their having a better passer rating in road games (66.9) than when they were hosting (57.0) the title game.

And of course, not a one of those guys had a regular season like Mahomes. Most of them didn't even have regular seasons like Goff. And they didn't have Andy Reid and Sean McVay calling their plays during one of the best offensive environments in NFL history. How these guys will fare this weekend is just as much up to their coaches and teammates as it is up to them.