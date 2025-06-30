Former NFL defensive tackle Oliver Gibson died at the age of 53, his family announced Sunday. A cause of death is unknown. He spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Gibson in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team, primarily as a backup, recording 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Ahead of the 1999 season, Gibson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he became a full-time starter. He started all 48 games over the next three seasons. In 2002, injuries limited him to nine games, and he returned to a reserve role in 2003 -- his final year in the league.

In five seasons with Cincinnati, Gibson posted 201 tackles, including 37 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He also recorded 10 passes defensed, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Across his nine-year NFL career, Gibson totaled 243 tackles with 37 for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, who played alongside Gibson from 2001 to 2003, shared a message on social media Sunday afternoon mourning the loss of his former teammate.

Gibson, who earned USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989, played college football at Notre Dame. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Gibson returned to his alma mater Romeoville (Ill.) to be the head football coach in 2014. He was also an assistant on the basketball staff.