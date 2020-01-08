Oliver Luck says his son, former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, does not appear to have a desire to play again

Andrew Luck has stayed out of the public eye after announcing his shocking retirement just before the start of the 2019 season. Luck, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and first overall pick in the 2012 draft, said at the time that lingering injuries was the main reason why he had decided to call it quits after just seven seasons and 94 career games.

While Luck has not spoken publicly since announcing his retirement, his father, XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck, was recently asked about his son and whether or not he would consider a comeback.

"He's doing fine," Luck told CBS Sports' Damon Amendolara on "The DA Show."

"My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family. He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He's doing great. I have not noticed any desires to come back and play, but he's doing very well."

Luck offered a similar answer when being asked the same question with regard to his son Wednesday on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz." Luck is doing the media rounds as he looks to promote the XFL's upcoming season, which is set to begin in February.

"I didn't notice any hankering from him to get back on the field," said Luck, who also played quarterback at the NFL level with the Houston Oilers from 1983-86.

While he was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks when healthy, Luck dealt with several nagging injuries during the final four years of his career. After not missing a game during his first three seasons, Luck missed nine games in 2015 after sustaining a sprained shoulder, a lacerated kidney and a partially torn abdominal muscle. Luck played through injury during the entire 2016 season before undergoing a shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the entire 2017 season.

After returning to Pro Bowl form in 2018 while also winning the league's Comeback Player of the Year Award, a calf strain in Luck's right leg led to questions regarding his status heading into the 2019 season. And instead of trying to rush back into action, Luck ultimately decided to let his body rest and recover in retirement.

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," Luck said during his retirement press conference. "I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game ... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football."

Despite Luck's absence, the Colts, with Jacoby Brissett under center, won five of their first seven games before injuries played a large role in their 2-7 finish to the 2019 season. And while the offense didn't help matters (the Colts scored 20 or fewer points five times over that span), the Colts' defense struggled mightily down the stretch, allowing at least 31 points in four of the team's final five games.

While Brissett did show signs of promise, rumblings recently surfaced regarding the team's possible interest in veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason. One thing that seems pretty clear is that Luck, who turned 30 years old in September, will not be back under center in 2020.