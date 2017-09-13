Olympian says suspended Browns WR Josh Gordon is 'going to be there this season'

Maybe Josh Gordon's NFL career isn't over just yet. On Tuesday, Tim Montgomery -- a former Olympic Gold medalist who is working with the suspended Browns receiver -- told Cleveland.com that he expects Gordon to be reinstated soon.

"He's coming," Montgomery said. "I think he's going to be there this season."

According to Montgomery, who works with athletes with checkered histories, Gordon is in a different place now.

"From what I've seen, he's in a different place than what he was six, seven months ago," Montgomery said. "He's come a long, long way from when we first started working together.''

Gordon, who entered the NFL in 2012, has been one of the game's best receivers when he's been on the field. For the Browns, Gordon has racked up 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns in 35 career games, including a 1,646-yard season in 2013. The problem, of course, is that Gordon has hardly been on the field. He entered the NFL in 2012 and, out of 81 regular season games he could've played in, he's taken part in just 35.

Gordon hasn't played since 2014 because of multiple suspensions due to failed drug tests. In May, Gordon applied for reinstatement, but the NFL denied his request, though he's eligible to apply again this fall.

Montgomery added that Gordon is "clean" and will leave rehab on Sept. 21 after entering on June 21.

"He's been clean, so we're hoping after 90 days he's reinstated and they put him back in the league, which it looks like they're going to do that," he said.

If he does get reinstated, the Browns will have to choose if they want to keep him around. As previously noted, Gordon's an immensely talented receiver, who would help rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and young receiver Corey Coleman. Plus, Gordon's still only 26 years old. It is still possible for him to salvage his once-promising career. But the Browns could decide that Gordon simply isn't worth the risk.

It's really tough to know how they feel about him. In August, Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown didn't give much insight into how he viewed a potential return by Gordon.

"We care first and foremost in the league about the young man and that's where the focus will remain until we get to that point," Brown said, per Cleveland.com.