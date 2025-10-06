Injuries have hit the Los Angeles Chargers hard this season, and more bad news followed their Week 5 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday, coach Jim Harbaugh announced that rookie running back Omarion Hampton would be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He will now miss at least the next four games.

Hampton rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught six passes for 26 yards vs. the Commanders. Daniel Popper of The Athletic noted that the running back sported a walking boot on his left ankle after the game on Sunday.

The No. 22 overall pick out of North Carolina entered Week 5 with the most scrimmage yards among all rookies (380), but was passed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka this past Sunday. Hampton had his first 100-yard rushing game in Week 4, when he rushed for 128 yards and one touchdown in the 21-18 loss to the New York Giants. He also caught five passes for another 37 yards.

The Chargers are now down their top two running backs, as Najee Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Week 3 victory against the Denver Broncos. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are expected to run the ball for Greg Roman with Hampton sidelined. The Chargers also have rookie Amar Johnson on the practice squad.

Up next for the Chargers are the 1-4 Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens next Sunday.