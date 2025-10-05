Chargers first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton exited Los Angeles' game against the Commanders with an ankle injury and did not return. He was initially ruled questionable to return.

The 22nd overall pick out of North Carolina, Hampton had taken over the Chargers' backfield over the past few weeks following Najee Harris' season-ending Achilles injury, and he had handled the increased workload with aplomb. In a Week 3 comeback win over the Broncos, Hampton had 129 yards from scrimmage and his first career touchdown. In a Week 4 loss to the Giants, he had 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on just 15 touches.

The Chargers turned to Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal after Hampton's injury. Haskins, a fourth-year player who started his career as a fourth-round pick of the Titans, played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Vidal was a sixth-round pick last season and had zero carries this season entering Sunday.

The Chargers' offense has already been decimated by injuries. The team lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (knee) for the season during training camp and was also without Joe Alt (ankle), who had moved over from right tackle to left tackle in Slater's absence.