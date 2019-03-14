On his way to Cleveland, Odell Beckham thanks everyone in New York from fans to kitchen staff

Odell Beckham did a lot of spectacular things during his five years with the New York Giants. He broke onto the scene as a rookie with one of the most spectacular catches you'll ever see, and he continued dominating right until the end. Beckham ultimately caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 scores during his time in New York, and averaged a 78-1,095-10 line despite playing only 59 of 80 possible games.

The Giants reportedly tired of his "act," though, and decided to move on by trading Beckham to the Cleveland Browns. The two teams made it a larger deal by including Olivier Vernon, Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers, and two draft picks (No. 17 and 95), but the headliner is obviously Beckham joining Baker Mayfield and company to elevate an already dynamic group of offensive skill players.

Though the Giants would have you believe Beckham is and always has been a problem, there has been some pushback on that idea, including from Kim Jones of the NFL Network, and Beckham himself posted a heartfelt goodbye message to the people of New York, including all the fans and people that worked for the Giants, on his way out the door.

The full Instagram caption reads as follows:

So many mixed emotions and feelings. This is all, a lot to process but it is reality. I don't kno exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short. I want to thank the NY giants organization for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do , I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL. I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe! I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave u my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy , some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN ILL NEVER FORGET! To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans... you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn't be exactly who I am today ! LUV ❤️ ✊🏾

It's pretty unlikely that Beckham's goodbye message will change anyone's mind about the trade, but given the way he's been portrayed by the organization over the last year-plus, it would have been pretty easy for Beckham to just leave town without a care. He chose to go the other route, and that's pretty cool.