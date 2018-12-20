On the latest episode of The Season: Larry Foote on facing CJ2K and why you should never disrespect the Terrible Towel

Welcome to Episode 7 of the The Season: 2008 Steelers podcast, featuring Steelers' 2005 second-round pick and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden, who will be your weekly guide on the 10-year anniversary of the Steelers' improbable run to their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Each week, McFadden will talk to different players and coaches from that Super Bowl-winning squad. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you'll never miss an episode.

The Steelers entered the '08 season with the league's toughest schedule and the preseason prognosticators didn't expect this team to make it back to the playoffs. Here's a quick recap of the episodes to date:

And this week, former Steelers linebacker Larry Foote, now the Cardinals linebackers coach, joins McFadden to talk about the Week 16 matchup against the upstart Titans, the last team to beat Pittsburgh during the '08 campaign.

Some of the highlights from Episode 7:

Foote, who played at Michigan, hosted McFadden during his recruiting trip to Ann Arbor, and offers his theory on how McFadden settled on Florida State in the 11th hour; (4:00)

Foote talks about the Steelers culture that preceded him, and what it was like to play for Bill Cowher; (5:45)

Why the Titans matchup was a trap game; "We tried to talk it," Foote said, "but physically we weren't there." (8:00)

Why, historically speaking, no other defense ever did what the '08 Steelers did; (10:00)

Foote explains why the defense was so good down the stretch, and the difference between Steelers fans and everybody else; (11:30)

Foote reveals the defense's motto for the Steelers offense; (18:00)

The give-and-take relationship between the defense and offense during a time where Pittsburgh's D dominated; (21:15)

Foote talks about Hines Ward, one of his all-time favorite Steelers players; (24:30)

Why you should never disrespect the Terrible Towel. (32:00)

You can listen to the entire podcast below: