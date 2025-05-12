The 2025 NFL offseason is well underway, with all 32 teams replenishing their rosters through free agency and the draft. Next comes one of the most anticipated events of spring, before team practices and summer training camps draw us even closer to the upcoming season: the annual schedule release.

The NFL will officially release its full 272-game regular-season slate for 2025 on Wednesday night, providing a timeline for some of this year's top on-field storylines: When will the Pittsburgh Steelers -- with or without Aaron Rodgers -- appear in prime time? When will the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles rematch the rival Washington Commanders, the NFC runners-up? These are just a few of the burning questions that'll be answered by the finalization of the fall and winter calendar.

Some special matchups have already been disclosed, such as the Eagles' Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but before the rest of the schedule is dropped, here's one scheduling wish for each team as we try to maximize the entertainment value of all 32 clubs in 2025:

An early-year matchup with the Titans to pit one No. 1 pick (Cam Ward) against another (Kyler Murray).

A prime-time matchup against whichever team employs Kirk Cousins (provided they finally let him go).

A Christmas game, because there are few better gifts than watching Lamar Jackson in prime time.

An overseas trip to London to play the Jets, allowing Bryce Young to expand his profile abroad.

A Week 1 rivalry date with the Lions, so Ben Johnson can unlock Caleb Williams against his old team.

Two prime-time battles with the Steelers ... if Aaron Rodgers is on the other side at quarterback.

A Week 1 Steelers showdown to give Kenny Pickett his best chance at starting against Pittsburgh.

A Thanksgiving bout with the Packers, keeping the Dallas and NFC North Turkey Day traditions strong.

A prime-time trip to Washington, so Bo Nix has a big-stage chance to outduel Jayden Daniels.

An early prime-time clash with the Commanders to rematch Detroit's fateful Divisional Round loss.

A frosty, late-year, Monday night brawl with the Steelers, as long as Aaron Rodgers is in Pittsburgh.

A lighter prime-time schedule so they can quietly rebuild their contender status with C.J. Stroud.

An early-year Cardinals game to pit Shane Steichen's offense against old pal Jonathan Gannon's "D".

"Host" the Rams in London for a shot to prove they're actually turning a corner before a familiar crowd.

A Christmas clash with the Bills, mixing holiday buzz with maybe the most anticipated annual battle.

A Thursday night tussle with the Chargers; doesn't it just sound like the spot for an old-school brawl?

"Host" the Chiefs in Brazil for an instant chance to upset the reigning AFC champions on a global stage.

A prime-time visit to Philadelphia to rematch the Eagles after their tight-knit playoff contest.

Plenty of late cold-weather games to test the Tua Tagovailoa-Mike McDaniel offense once and for all.

Visit the Steelers in Ireland, perhaps to pit J.J. McCarthy against old NFC North foe Aaron Rodgers.

New England Patriots

Visit the rival Dolphins in Spain, bringing a legit AFC East competition to a brand-new NFL location.

A late-year date with the Giants, perhaps to have Tyler Shough duel another rookie quarterback.

New York Giants

A lighter late-year slate, potentially to prepare the runway for rookie Jaxson Dart under center.

A prime-time home game against Pittsburgh, so Justin Fields can take on the team that let him walk.

Two prime-time bouts with the Commanders to capitalize on Jayden Daniels challenging for the East.

A Thanksgiving kickoff against the Lions, but of course only if you know who is playing for Pittsburgh.

A trip to Berlin to give the Colts' scheduled overseas game some cross-conference juice.

A prime-time meeting with the Vikings, so Sam Darnold can sling it against his old team under the lights.

A prime-time clash with the Bills, to showcase the rugged playmaking of both sides' quarterbacks.

Visit the Browns in London, so the international crowd gets a taste of this year's rookie quarterbacks.

Washington Commanders